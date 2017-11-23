Toormix Design Agency
Barcelona, Spain
DI55ECCIONS. Conferences cycle at LCI Barcelona school
Conceptualization and curating of a conference cycle for the design school LCI Barcelona – Felicidad Duce. We dissected design from a more intimate and exhaustive vision in a relaxed, close and didactic environment.
The project aims to bring together and give voice to professionals recognized in the field of design from different disciplines in order to know their personal stories that have marked their career and to detect how the design sector is evolving. The debate was related to the different disciplines that are offered in the school, which are increasingly interrelated: graphic, product, interior, fashion, technology and sustainability.


Graphic pieces for the second cycle of DI55ECCIONS (2017/18)



