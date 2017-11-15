Live UX DESIGN
Olivier Bonhomme
Montpellier, France
ZACHARIE - GIANT BEAR
    Illustrations for Zacharie's "Giant Bear" new album release.
This serie of illustrations was made for the next album release of the french singer Zacharie, "Giant Bear".
I've illustrated each song of his album, finding inspiration with his lyrics to bring images to his universe.
You can purchase his album and watch his videoclips on his website below :

www.zacharie-officiel.com  /  Zacharie on Facebook

Zacharie Dangoin & Ismail Ziani - music, lyrics & art direction
Pierre- Alexandre Gauthier - production
Olivier Bonhomme - illustration & art direction

Giant Bear
As a Skunk
If you loved me
Imperfect man
Ocean
Pirates
Oh Mum
Roses & lies
Staying at home
Tire city
Sugar
Morning came
