This serie of illustrations was made for the next album release of the french singer Zacharie, "Giant Bear".
I've illustrated each song of his album, finding inspiration with his lyrics to bring images to his universe.
You can purchase his album and watch his videoclips on his website below :
You can purchase his album and watch his videoclips on his website below :
www.zacharie-officiel.com / Zacharie on Facebook
Zacharie Dangoin & Ismail Ziani - music, lyrics & art direction
Pierre- Alexandre Gauthier - production
Olivier Bonhomme - illustration & art direction
Thank you !
Thank You!