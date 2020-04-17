" castellers " Minyons de Terrassa is a "colla" (a group) of ( people who build human towers).

This group is really transgressor, amond other things, cause they were the first team t o join women in this activity. So their character is really inclusive.

For this reason, their name is the first thing I wanted to change. "Minyons", in catalan, only includes the masculine gender, so I changed this name into a feminist way, "Minyones", to be more coherent w ith their thinking mode, and to claim their position.

I propose an identity based on a typographical use to differentiate from the rest. ​​​​​​​