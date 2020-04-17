Minyons de Terrassa is a "colla" (a group) of "castellers" (people who build human towers).
This group is really transgressor, amond other things, cause they were the first team to join women in this activity. So their character is really inclusive.
For this reason, their name is the first thing I wanted to change. "Minyons", in catalan, only includes the masculine gender, so I changed this name into a feminist way, "Minyones", to be more coherent with their thinking mode, and to claim their position.
I propose an identity based on a typographical use to differentiate from the rest.
Identity
The brand it's (or have to be) the representation of what they do. And if that changes, the brand have to be flexible to adapt to it.
Minyones de Terrassa = M
one "M" = one member
MMMMMM (+) = agrupation
How the logo can work and ho to adapt with the castles.
Applications
— Editorial
— Digital
– Agenda
— Clothing
— Stationery
— Merchandising
– Posters
– Tote bag
– Flag
— Animations
When they tremble
When they fall down