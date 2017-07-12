Kabutha Kago
Nairobi, Kenya
Message
Message
Safaricom Capture Kenya 2017
1630
193
20
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Project Featured On:
Photography
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Kabutha Kago
Nairobi, Kenya
Message
Message
Safaricom Capture Kenya 2017
1630
193
20
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Project Featured On:
Photography
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    These are some of my highlights from my journey through Kenya documenting the Spirit of Kenya. We met great people and had great moments. I have … Read More
    These are some of my highlights from my journey through Kenya documenting the Spirit of Kenya. We met great people and had great moments. I have seen my people in all their glory. I can proudly identify with this great nation. Read Less
    Published:
Driver: Johnie
Producer: Fortune Ngoiri
Assistant/Locations: Okete Swaka
Security: Paul & Qwach.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.