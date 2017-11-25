Olesya Shchukina
Paris, France
Message
Message
The Sled (2016)
834
102
8
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Trailer:
Бельчонок и санки
Belchonok i sanki / The Sled
2d animation, 4'19", © Soyuzmultfilm 2016
Script, direction, design: Olesya Shchukina
Music: Lev Slepner
Sound design: Andrey Guryanov
Animation: Chenghua Yang, Roman Kazakov, Maria Gavrilenko, Nadya Mira, Olesya Shchukina
The little squirrel finds something he has never seen before.
The film started with the riso postcard I printed back in 2014 to send to my friends and family for New Year and Christmas. A year later I put the scan of it on facebook and was contacted by AD of Soyuzmultfilm studio who suggested me to write a script based on it.
The first images I made to add them to my pitch, so the studio creative department could decide whether they want it to be produced:
Some sketches of the main characters:
Some key frames for the storyboard:
The squirrel:
Model sheets:
A background:
Everything was drawn and animated in Adobe Flash. Not the best choice as I used a lot of camera movements and it was really hard to set them up in Flash. Though, it helped me few times when at final editing I had to add some close ups. So as it was all vector I didn't need to redraw anything.

The composing was done in After Effects. I wanted it to look like a riso print as the film started with the riso postcard. Everything was drawn in 4 very very bright colors on purpose. It helped to separate final sequence images into 2 different layers, one for red and one for blue and multiply them misplacing one of the colours so it looked more authentic.
Before composing:
After composing:
The film keeps on running on festivals. You can follow it up on my website: http://www.spitsbergenisland.com/The-Sled

Hopefully one day Soyuzmultfilm will put it online. Stay tuned.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.