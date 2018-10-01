Live ILLUSTRATION
Martin Silvestre
Paris, France
Drole de Monsieur
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
    e-commerce for a french brand drôle de mosnieur
Drôle de Monsieur is a french ready-to-wear brand founded in 2014. Driven by two friends with no prior experience in designing and based far from the main capitals of fashion, they created their first collection using their motto “Not From Paris Madame” becoming their signature phrase.
Inspired by today’s attitude and yesterday’s fashion, Drôle de Monsieur offers a gender free seasonally collection, bringing in a modern style the comfort of everyday easy wear with attention to selective details.

watch the online version:   www.droledemonsieur.com


Credits
Art Direction - Martin Silvestre
Developer - Kevin Chassagne

Siteinspire
Awwwards
Thefwa
Cssdsgn


