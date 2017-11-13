Emile Plaza - Branding

E M I L E A T H I L T O N P L A Z A
The Roaring Twenties
After its renovation the prestigious Hilton Vienna Plaza presents itself
as an elaborate interpretation of art deco – and moodley brings back
the Émile in grand style.
Based on the style of the Golden Twenties the hotel and its employees have been dressed in a completely new way and its own brasserie and bar Émile is offering authentic dishes and drinks now, while Benny Goodman and Josephine Baker are playing. moodley did not only provide Émile with a face, but with history.
Credits:
Customer: Hilton Vienna Plaza
Creative Director: Gerd Schicketanz
Art Director: Almut Becvar
Text: Andreas Kump
Text: Andreas Kump
Thank You!