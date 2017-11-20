Daily Animations vol. 2

Season two of my daily animations, originally created for my Instagram page, is here. This time scattered over the course of three months but each is made within a one day of work.







I've learned a couple new techniques during the last couple of months that I've been able to reapply in these personal projects. Working with Cinema 4D, Octane renderer, Zbrush, 3D coat, Substance painter, Marvelous designer and World Machine made a perfect set of tools that allowed me to tackle different types of mainly procedural animations as well as having a solid pipeline for modeling, UV unwrapping, texturing, lighting and rendering. All animations come in a square format of 1080x1080 resolution and are mostly rendered overnight with two and later three GTX 1080Ti Graphic cards. Do not expect great image as this content was initially meant for a mobile screens.



