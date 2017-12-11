



Blade Runner 2049 Screen Graphics & UI





Tapped to create screen graphics for Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s iconic film, Territory Studio joined the art department in the very early stages of production. We worked closely with Director Denis Villeneuve and Supervising Art Director Paul Inglis to support storybeats, performance and context. Adopting an experimental approach, the team set out to create highly original screens. Working across 15 sets, we delivered over 100 assets for on set playback, also driving the design direction for those concepts delivered to post.



