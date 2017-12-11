Blade Runner 2049 Screen Graphics & UI
Tapped to create screen graphics for Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s iconic film, Territory Studio joined the art department in the very early stages of production. We worked closely with Director Denis Villeneuve and Supervising Art Director Paul Inglis to support storybeats, performance and context. Adopting an experimental approach, the team set out to create highly original screens. Working across 15 sets, we delivered over 100 assets for on set playback, also driving the design direction for those concepts delivered to post.
LAPD: K's Spinner
K's spinner reflects the world at the heart of Blade Runner 2049. A dilapidated and glitchy vehicle, it's an extension of K's low status as replicant and blade runner.
LAPD: Joshi's Office
The visual language is clean and utilitarian and the limited colour palette and screen burn suggests old technology consistent with Villeneuve's bleak universe.
LAPD: Morgue
Baseline scan
Denabase
An archive of individual DNA cards, the Denabase is a mechanical database that K searches through.
Market
The market showcased the local culture and diversity of languages in LA 2049.
Wallace Corp: Limo
In Blade Runner 2049, Wallace Corp represents wealth and power, as reflected in the corporation's technology.
