Teaspira / 木从久

About

Teaspira is a newly opened contemporary teahouse located in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. It serves a collection of handcrafted hot and cold… Read More

Teaspira is a newly opened contemporary teahouse located in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. It serves a collection of handcrafted hot and cold teas, as well as freshly made sandwiches and pastries. Ultimately it hopes to provide a modern venue for people to gather, creating a new perspective on an art normally associated with tradition and the past. We were commissioned to design the identity, and began by establishing an abstract logo based on the idea of Teaspira as a gathering place. In addition, a sense of movement illustrates the crafting of tea. The colour palette was inspired by the various ingredients used, ranging from the calm colours of pure tea leaves to the more vibrant as seen in fruit teas. This achieves a balanced, ranged palette which can be adapted in regards to tone depending on the context. In addition, we developed a pattern system which combines a set of two opposing visual artefacts. The first is a collection of minimalist circles placed within a set grid, at varied but set dimensions. The second is made using the Chinese characters 木从久 which make up Teaspiras Chinese name. The simple yet bold characters contrast with the more subdued circular patterns, creating the final composition . Read Less

Published: