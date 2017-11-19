The tale of multi-winged birds.
Compilation of personal illustrations, 2017.
///
And the moon was so bright
Digital, 5780 x 7224 Pixels.
Spiritcatcher
Digital, 6500 x 7000 pixels.
Sirin / Bird of Sorrow
Digital, 5630 x 8750 pixels.
The interpretation of the Sirin. Inspired by the ‘Birds of Joy and Sorrow’ (1896) painting by Viktor Vasnetsov.
Sirin is a mythological creature of Russian legends, with the head and chest of a beautiful woman and the body of a bird.
///
Thanks for watching!
Thank You!