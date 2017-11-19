Ivan Belikov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Feathers
The tale of multi-winged birds.
Compilation of personal illustrations, 2017.

///
And the moon was so bright
Digital, 5780 x 7224 Pixels.
Concept of a contemporary trenchcoat based on ‘And the moon was so bright’ illustration.
Spiritcatcher
Digital, 6500 x 7000 pixels.
Concept of a contemporary raincoat based on 'Spiritcatcher' illustration.
Sirin / Bird of Sorrow
Digital, 5630 x 8750 pixels.

The interpretation of the Sirin. Inspired by the ‘Birds of Joy and Sorrow’ (1896) painting by Viktor Vasnetsov.
Sirin is a mythological creature of Russian legends, with the head and chest of a beautiful woman and the body of a bird.

Concept of a contemporary raincoat based on ‘Sirin / Bird of Sorrow’ illustration.
///

Thanks for watching!
hello@ivanbelikov.com

Follow me on instagram
Prints available on society6

