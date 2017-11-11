Slanted Magazine #30—Athens

About

In spring 2017 the Slanted editors embarked on their trip to Athens to take a close-up look at the contemporary design scene there. At the same time, the Documenta took place for the first time at two sites. Athens, in parallel to Kassel, offered the perfect canvas: differences between rich and poor, between Germany and Greece, but also between different cultures in Europe, facing crisis, boundaries and displacement. All the designers Slanted met though talked very positively about the event, bringing back art and life to Athens, suffering from draconian cuts in culture budgets. Not only can you find their brilliant works in the new issue, Slanted also provides a deeper look at their opinions and views through video interviews that can be watched online on our video platform for free: slanted.de/athens Read Less

