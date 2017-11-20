COLOSSES - Mémoires de portiers et récits de bars

Un livre. Neuf portiers. COLOSSES, un projet publié par Sid Lee Collective, raconte des histoires
de portiers pour révéler le revers de la médaille de l’un des métiers les plus dangereux, méprisé
et sous payés. Préface par Georges St-Pierre.
et sous payés. Préface par Georges St-Pierre.
—
One book. Nine bouncers. SidLeeCollective’s book COLOSSES shares the untold stories of
bouncers to expose the downsides of one of the most dangerous, despised and underpaid
professions. Preface by Georges St-Pierre.
© Sid Lee Collective
Idée originale: Jean-Sébastien Martel, John Pankert
Directeur éditorial: Jean-Sébastien Martel
Directrice artistique: Mélanie Laviolette
Rédacteurs: Jean-Sébastien Martel, Catherine Martel, Joshua Lessard, John Pankert, Brendan Murphy
Designers: Mélanie Laviolette, Lian Benoit, Sarah Lemire
Illustratrice: Marie-Christine Dion
Illustratrice: Marie-Christine Dion
Infographiste: Sarah Lemire
Photographe: Raphaël Ouellet
Réviseure et traductrice: Marie-Ève Arsenault
Chargée de projet: Frédérique Guay
Recherchiste: Kelly St-Pierre
Imprimeur: Gabriel Varin (Quadriscan)
Productrice événement: Anbar El Mokri
Photographe du livre: Thanh Pham
Vidéo
Monteurs: Raphaël Desharnais, Alex Miglierina
Motion designer: David Leclerc
Vidéo
Monteurs: Raphaël Desharnais, Alex Miglierina
Motion designer: David Leclerc
Thank You!