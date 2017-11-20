Multiple Owners
Mélanie Laviolette Montreal, Quebec, Canada
SID LEE MTL Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Lian Benoit Montreal, Quebec, Canada
COLOSSES - Mémoires de portiers et récits de bars
1914
195
17
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Un livre. Neuf portiers. COLOSSES, un projet publié par Sid Lee Collective, raconte des histoires de portiers pour révéler le revers de la médail… Read More
    Un livre. Neuf portiers. COLOSSES, un projet publié par Sid Lee Collective, raconte des histoires de portiers pour révéler le revers de la médaille de l’un des métiers les plus dangereux, méprisé et sous payés. Préface par Georges St-Pierre. / One book. Nine bouncers. SidLeeCollective’s book COLOSSES shares the untold stories of bouncers to expose the downsides of one of the most dangerous, despised and underpaid professions. Preface by Georges St-Pierre. Read Less
    Published:





Un livre. Neuf portiers. COLOSSES, un projet publié par Sid Lee Collective, raconte des histoires
de portiers pour révéler le revers de la médaille de l’un des métiers les plus dangereux, méprisé
et sous payés. Préface par Georges St-Pierre.


One book. Nine bouncers. SidLeeCollective’s book COLOSSES shares the untold stories of
bouncers to expose the downsides of one of the most dangerous, despised and underpaid
professions. Preface by Georges St-Pierre.



© Sid Lee Collective


Idée originale: Jean-Sébastien Martel, John Pankert 
Directeur éditorial: Jean-Sébastien Martel 
Directrice artistique: Mélanie Laviolette 
Rédacteurs: Jean-Sébastien Martel, Catherine Martel, Joshua Lessard, John Pankert, Brendan Murphy 
Designers: Mélanie Laviolette, Lian Benoit, Sarah Lemire 
Illustratrice: Marie-Christine Dion 
Infographiste: Sarah Lemire 
Photographe: Raphaël Ouellet 
Réviseure et traductrice: Marie-Ève Arsenault 
Chargée de projet: Frédérique Guay 
Recherchiste: Kelly St-Pierre 
Imprimeur: Gabriel Varin (Quadriscan)
Productrice événement: Anbar El Mokri
Photographe du livre: Thanh Pham

Vidéo
Monteurs: Raphaël Desharnais, Alex Miglierina
Motion designer: David Leclerc


colosses.ca



Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.