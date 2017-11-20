COLOSSES - Mémoires de portiers et récits de bars





















Un livre. Neuf portiers. COLOSSES, un projet publié par Sid Lee Collective, raconte des histoires

de portiers pour révéler le revers de la médaille de l’un des métiers les plus dangereux, méprisé

et sous payés. Préface par Georges St-Pierre.





—





One book. Nine bouncers. SidLeeCollective’s book COLOSSES shares the untold stories of

bouncers to expose the downsides of one of the most dangerous, despised and underpaid

professions. Preface by Georges St-Pierre.





