CENTRL Office is a collaborative, co-working space in Portland, OR. Working with current brand assets, including strategic messaging and brand fonts, CENTRL wanted new window vinyl work to be displayed across 6 of the main entrance windows. The designs explore typographic and illustrative elements that have been designed on a strict grided canvas. Typography hero's the designs, being used across the whole vinyl block. The type has been designed to feel bold and to captivate passers-by. It was important to ensure variety was included in the design, this has been achieved through the development of a moveable grid allowing the design to be interlocked in several different ways. The introduction of graphic pattern helps create a balanced and interesting composition. Read Less

