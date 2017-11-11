Discover
Versilia
Photography
AERIAL VIEWS Project: VERSILIA The coastal area around the city of Viareggio in northern Tuscany, Italy is called Versilia. Photographed out of a…
AERIAL VIEWS Project: VERSILIA The coastal area around the city of Viareggio in northern Tuscany, Italy is called Versilia. Photographed out of a helicopter in early September 2017.
AERIAL VIEWS
VERSILIA
All images are under the Copyright of Bernhard Lang
© Bernhard Lang 2017
For requests please contact: mail@bernhardlang.de
www.bernhardlang.de
https://www.instagram.com/blangphoto/
Basic Info
AERIAL VIEWS Project: VERSILIA The coastal area around the city of Viareggio in northern Tuscany, Italy is called Versilia. Photographed out of a helicopter in early September 2017.
versilia
Viareggio
sea
beach
Aerial
Italy
Sun
Tuscany
