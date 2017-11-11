Bernhard Lang
Munich, Germany
Message
Message
Versilia
2511
434
28
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    AERIAL VIEWS Project: VERSILIA The coastal area around the city of Viareggio in northern Tuscany, Italy is called Versilia. Photographed out of a… Read More
    AERIAL VIEWS Project: VERSILIA The coastal area around the city of Viareggio in northern Tuscany, Italy is called Versilia. Photographed out of a helicopter in early September 2017. Read Less
    Published:
AERIAL VIEWS
VERSILIA










































 

All images are under the Copyright of Bernhard Lang
© Bernhard Lang 2017
For requests please contact: mail@bernhardlang.de
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.