Multiple Owners
Shaun Hill Johannesburg, South Africa
Candice Bondi Johannesburg, South Africa
BABA G
4759
1090
45
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Project Featured On:
Graphic Design
    Johannesburg based, Tutto Food Co. approached us to create the brand identity for their new restaurant, Baba G. Named after the Middle Eastern au… Read More
    Johannesburg based, Tutto Food Co. approached us to create the brand identity for their new restaurant, Baba G. Named after the Middle Eastern aubergine dish babaganoush, Baba G is a small rotisserie deli focusing on street food with a fusion of Afro-Mediterranean flavours. They wanted us to create something contemporary and quirky yet still pay homage to the Afro-Mediterranean roots the restaurant is based upon. Read Less
