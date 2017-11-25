About

Johannesburg based, Tutto Food Co. approached us to create the brand identity for their new restaurant, Baba G. Named after the Middle Eastern aubergine dish babaganoush, Baba G is a small rotisserie deli focusing on street food with a fusion of Afro-Mediterranean flavours. They wanted us to create something contemporary and quirky yet still pay homage to the Afro-Mediterranean roots the restaurant is based upon. Read Less

