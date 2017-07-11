_





Villa Yasmine is a tropical inspired boutique that caters to jet-setters by offering carefully curated luxury resort wear and one-of-a-kind garments. Based in Dubai, Villa Yasmine specializes on retailing unique, emerging brands by local and international designers creating an exciting array of the most covetable goods in the Emirates.





Our graphic solution finds inspiration in Henri Rosseau’s exotic jungle landscapes and antique postage stamps that make reference to the shopper’s wanderlust, their constant desire to travel and discover the unknown. For the brand’s wordmark, we created a custom serif typography which enforces the brand’s exclusivity and sophistication.





V illa Yasmine, a high-end boutique for the discerning global citizen.





Photos by Rodrigo Chapa