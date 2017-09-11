Nōua is an atelier based in Bodø, run by the artists Marianne Bjørnmyr and Dan Mariner. As well as being Marianne and Dan’s work place, Nōua is also a meeting place and a studio focusing on photography. Through exhibitions, workshops and lectures the goal is to bring attention to contemporary photography.

Our response to Marianne and Dan’s request for a fitting identity for Nōua, was to develop a dynamic and scalable identity system, which is easy to maintain and adapts to different platforms and messages without compromising it’s clarity. Based around a custom logotype, the identity can be subtle and let the art take main stage. It can also be playful and act as a focal point of the identity, for instance through animations, or as a starting point for Nōua’s bespoke icon set.



