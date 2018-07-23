



As inspiration, I took three bases:





1. The craft and care that we as Mexicans put in cooking, is the same that we use in decor for our parties and dishes, and papel picado is the best example of dedication similar to cook.





2. The mexican shield of an eagle eating an snake over a cactus, I think is the ultimate form of heritage we have in México, and I wanted to make a playful adaptation to express that heritage.





3. Tulúm, beautiful destination in the Mexican Caribbean, where relaxation meets high-end, and the colors scheme is golden sand, turquoise water, blue skies, and green palms.





The result is a logotype inspired by cut-outs, stencils and papel picado, and 4 capital T's to express the mix-match of what a Taquiza is.



