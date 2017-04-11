PRESS ILLUSTRATION NEWSWEEK POLAND 2016–2017

NEWSWEEK POLAND
PRESS ILLUSTRATIONS
––
2016–2017
NW PL 08/2017 –––––– Czytając w myślach / Mind reading
NW PL 40/2017 –––––– Wszyscy winni śmierci Kacpra / Everyone's guilty of Kacper's death
NW PL 10/2017 –––––– W bólu rodzić będziesz / In pain, you’ll give birth
NW PL Reportaże 01/2016 –––––– Mop, który mówi / A talking mop
NW PL 03/2016 –––––– Obłęd udzielony / Insanity granted
NW PL 25/2017 –––––– Oj, jak niedobrze / Oh, how bad
NW PL 29/2017 –––––– Dziadek w wannie / Grandpa in the tub
NW PL 07/2017 –––––– Gdy już nie chce się żyć / When there's no more will to live
NW PL 02/2017 –––––– Lecę w otchłań / Flying into the abyss
NW PL 25/2016 –––––– Śmierć na kredyt / Death on credit
NW PL 46/2016 –––––– Matnia / Trap
NW PL 50/2016 –––––– Zadania na tacy / Tasks on a tray
NW PL 16/2017 –––––– Życie jest piękne / Life is beautiful
NW PL 14/2017 –––––– Miłość wbrew wszystkim / Love in spite of everything
NW PL 37/2017 –––––– Gdy gwałci Polak / When the Pole rapes
NW PL 05/2016 –––––– Zaliczanie / Pass
NW PL 21/2016 –––––– Lekarstwo gorsze od zarazy / Cure worse than the plague
NW PL 11/2016 –––––– Artyści podrywu z galerii / Pickup artists from the mall
Thank You!