Stefano | lg2

Brand identity and packaging for Stefano Faita and Michele Forgione’s first line of ready-to-serve grocery products. Shelves have been stocked with four varieties of canned tomato sauce (Tomato and Basil, Marinara, Arrabiata and Rosée) featuring an eye-catching graphic design that breaks from the usual codes of the category. The concept’s originality produced a real, appealing identity and packaging that leaps out. This attention to detail is echoed in the label’s graphic layout, which was developed around a polygon representing the geographic limits of Little Italy in Montreal and in the typographic treatment unique to each sauce. _____ Création de l’identité de marque et des emballages de la première série de produits prêts à manger en épicerie de Stefano Faita et Michele Forgione. Les quatre sauces tomates en conserve (tomate et basilic, marinara, arrabiata et rosée) se démarquent en tablettes par une approche graphique insolite pour la catégorie. L’originalité du concept procure une identité attachante et vraie et des emballages qui se distinguent. Ce souci du détail se reflète entre autres dans la grille graphique de l’étiquette, qui a été développée autour d’un polygone représentant les délimitations géographiques de la Petite Italie à Montréal et par une composition typographique sur mesure pour chaque sauce. Read Less

