Flight - Paintings in ink and tea
Carne Griffiths
Aoelian - Ink and tea on bockingford 535 gsm watercolour paper, 66 x 86cm framed.
For Carne's first solo exhibition in Dubai, opening this November at the  Capital Club with  West Contemporary, the artist presents a series of works on paper and canvas simply entitled 'Flight'.  Known for his use of unusual materials, Carne has explored further the use of different teas blended with bright colourful calligraphy inks to produce delicate portraits which reflect on the essence of what it is to fly.  Whether looking at freedom of thought or the ability to harbour the wind and balance delicately with nature's forces,  this collection of work on paper and canvas explores the artists own relationship with nature and inherent love of portraiture. 

The exhibition presents 8 works created exclusively for the Dubai Exhibition alongside a body  of work created this year in the studio which sees Carne exploring larger works on linen, transferring the delicate fountain pen lines of his works on paper into more assertive and expressive brush strokes. 

For more information about the exhibition and to find out more about the full collection please visit the artists page http://www.carnegriffiths.com
Pearl Diver - Ink and tea with Acrylic and 24ct Gold Leaf on bockingford 535 gsm watercolour paper, 66 x 86cm framed.
The Cast- Ink and tea on bockingford 535 gsm watercolour paper, 66 x 86cm framed.
Saker - Ink and tea on bockingford 535 gsm watercolour paper, 66 x 86cm framed.
Guardian - Ink and tea on bockingford 535 gsm watercolour paper, 66 x 86cm framed.
Eye of the Storm - Acrylic on  535 linen , 86 x 111 cm framed.
The Conjurer - Ink and tea with acrylic on bockingford 535 gsm watercolour paper, 66 x 86cm framed.
The Butterfly Effect - Ink and tea with Acrylic on bockingford 535 gsm watercolour paper, 66 x 86cm framed.
Carmen - Ink and tea on bockingford 535 gsm watercolour paper, 66 x 86cm framed.
Elevate - Acrylic on  linen , 86 x 111 cm framed.
Mars - Ink and tea with Acrylic on bockingford 535 gsm watercolour paper, 66 x 86cm framed.
    Creative Fields

