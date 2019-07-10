The Main Museum Brand Identity and Exhibition Design

We partnered up with the downtown LA Main Museum to launch their new visual identity, reflective of the bilingualism of Los Angeles and the museum’s goal of being inclusive to the local community. The Main Museum has been described as a testing-site, embracing their experimental spirit. The logo we designed for them tries to convey the ongoing nature of process and experimentation by having some letterforms incomplete–a visual motif feeling unfinished.







The redesigned logo uses two typefaces, Dala Moa by Commercial Type and Danzza by Heavyweight, with some custom treatment to the 'M' letterform for legibility purposes. The typefaces are meant to be fluid in their use across the museum’s collaterals and not one typeface was assigned to a specific language. Offering both Spanish and English is a vital pillar of the Main Museum’s values and communication strategy.



