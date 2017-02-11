Comaluna

Comaluna is a pastry shop inspired in an out of this world experience - a world of cheese! Passed down by three generations, their recipes are full of detail and tradition, and the combination of their textures and flavors make their desserts extraordinary. Every cheesecake takes around 5 hours to bake, and the result is a perfectly textured cake with no break outs.





The concept behind the brand is built around the moon, taking as reference children’s books and the idea that the moon is made of cheese. The name is a translation of a play with the words Eat and Moon. The pattern depicts an image of the world from outer space. The variations in the logotype configuration were inspired in the different phases of the moon, and its movement revolving our planet. Visual and typographic styles were inspired in a traditional recipe sheet, which contains traditional elements, but also handwritten notes and a hint of modernism.



