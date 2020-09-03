skip
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Dogs for arTTask
Marina Okhromenko
Follow
Following
Unfollow
12 dogs. 12 emotions. 12 posters for the project
arTTask.
This is an experiment that connects
art&productivity
by
ORE Lab
#drive
#fly
#notseenothearnotspeak
#energy
#lookforward
#curiosity
#attention
#allegiance
#purpose
#glory
Dogs for arTTask
Published:
October 31st 2017
Marina Okhromenko
Marina Okhromenko
Moscow, Russian Federation
Dogs for arTTask
This is an experiment that connects art&productivity by ORE Lab
Published:
October 31st 2017
Adobe Illustrator
Wacom Cintiq
Illustration
Graphic Design
Advertising
dog
color
poster
emotion
animal
dogs
Interior
decor
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.