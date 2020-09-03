Dogs for arTTask
Marina Okhromenko
12 dogs. 12 emotions. 12 posters for the project arTTask.
This is an experiment that connects art&productivity
by ORE Lab
#drive
#fly
#notseenothearnotspeak
#energy
#lookforward
#curiosity
#attention
#allegiance
#purpose
#glory
Dogs for arTTask
1,122
7,074
94
Published:
