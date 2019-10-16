Hans Ulrich Obrist: Ways of Curating Website

We worked closely with Google Arts & Culture, Hans Ulrich Obrist and ForYourArt for 2+ years. The platform we designed and developed with them explores Obrist’s journey from contemporary art into an expanded field of various disciplines including architecture, literature, philosophy, and science. As the preeminent “curator” of the information age, Obrist’s work has served to define and redefine this increasingly ubiquitous buzzword. This project illuminates how Obrist—more than a historian, expert, or tastemaker—epitomizes the distinct functions of a curator.