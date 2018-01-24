Live EXPERIENCE DESIGN
Multiple Owners
GoodBoy Studio New York, NY, USA
Carlos García New York, NY, USA
The Garden Of Vases
    Adobe After Effects

    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe Audition

    Does fake stuff really exist? Are they just different new-objects as worth much as the real ones? Inspired after a season working with flowers, this depiction breaks down the dichotomy of them —so beautiful, and yet some can still be detrimental, it's finding beauty in the simplest of household objects and creating a space where both real and unreal are the same. Read Less
Does fake stuff really exist? Are they just different new-objects as worth much as the real ones?
Inspired after a season working with flowers, this depiction breaks down the dichotomy of them
—so beautiful, and yet some can still be detrimental, it's finding beauty in the simplest of household objects and creating a space where both real and unreal are the same.





 




