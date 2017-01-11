Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Live
GRAPHIC DESIGN
Learn from graphic designers as they render their packaging in 3D
Watch now
→
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Marta Cerdà
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
GOOP
Typography
3536
690
53
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
11/1/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Marta Cerdà
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
GOOP
Typography
3536
690
53
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
11/1/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Find this amazing brand new printed magazine on newsstands now. I made a bunch of bold & groovy letterings for this first printed issue. Long lif…
Read More
Find this amazing brand new printed magazine on newsstands now. I made a bunch of bold & groovy letterings for this first printed issue. Long life to the Old School! :)
Read Less
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Marta Cerdà
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
YES!
by:
Marta Cerdà
Graphic Design
362
2773
ESPN
by:
Marta Cerdà
Graphic Design
1514
25047
Featured On:
5/17/2017
SANTA ANA
by:
Marta Cerdà
Graphic Design
97
1178
BIME 2017
by:
Marta Cerdà
Graphic Design
140
1597
MEN'S HEALTH
by:
Marta Cerdà
Graphic Design
65
639
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Find this amazing brand new printed magazine on newsstands now. I made a bunch of bold & groovy letterings for this first printed issue. Long life to the Old School! :)
Published:
Credits
Marta Cerdà
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
typography
lettering
Retro
old school
vintage
Calligraphy
groovy
Display
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.