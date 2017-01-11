Live GRAPHIC DESIGN
Learn from graphic designers as they render their packaging in 3D
Watch now
Marta Cerdà
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Message
Message
GOOP
3536
690
53
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Find this amazing brand new printed magazine on newsstands now. I made a bunch of bold & groovy letterings for this first printed issue. Long lif… Read More
    Find this amazing brand new printed magazine on newsstands now. I made a bunch of bold & groovy letterings for this first printed issue. Long life to the Old School! :) Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.