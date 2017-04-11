Rachel Roth
Kansas City, MO, USA
Lux Naturalis Gala Invitation
2690
702
27
    An invitation for the Spencer Museum of Art's grand reopening gala, Lux Naturalis.
The Spencer Museum of Art explores the capacity of art to spark curiosity, inspire creativity and create connections among people. After major renovations to the museum, Design Ranch was asked to design the invitations for the grand re-opening gala, Lux Naturalis. Drawing inspiration from the new architecture and design, we created an invitation that reflects the wholly transformed experience, as well as the introduction of natural light into the space. Unique processes and details, interesting type and a clear holographic foil on the invite and gala materials forced readers to experience the invitation from a new perspective, just as invitees were encouraged to do in the new space.


C R E D I T S
Studio—Design Ranch
Creative Directors—Michelle Sonderegger & Ingred Sidie
Designer—Rachel Roth
Client—Spencer Museum of Art

R E C O G N I T I O N
CA Typography Annual 2017


