!Konferansen is a new Norwegian conference for women, by women. The conferences aims to provoke change and inspire growth—setting focus on strong women and their stories. The conference will consist of a series of lectures, debates and discussions. We were tasked with creating the new visual identity and marketing materials. Read Less

