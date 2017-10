About

Dramatis personae III as the next part of the architecture series contains buildings from Arcueil, Chemnitz, Créteil, Darmstadt, Hamburg, Lüneburg, Paris, Porto and Schillig. „Dramatis personae” represents public faces that deliberately restrains the identity of the object in order to concentrate on its public performance. With this title I intend to emphasize the unique and individual appearance of buildings, which act like strong personalities in public places. All images © Sebastian Weiss • le-blanc.com • instagram.com/le_blanc • leblanccom.tumblr.com • twitter.com/helloleblanc • mail: hello@le-blanc.com Read Less

