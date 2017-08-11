Lingerie XO - The Sexiest, Most Powerful Typeface Yet.













Lingerie XO, a brand new seductive typeface from Moshik Nadav Typography. After we released Lingerie Typeface, we continued to challenge ourselves in creating an even sexier typeface. We deconstructed each letter to completely redesign the form, perfecting each curve and line.





Lingerie XO comes with thousands of built-in ligatures for almost every letter combination. Boundless options of writing each word in many unique variations, this font gives you the freedom to set your creativity alight. Lingerie XO is the lighter, freer version of the original Lingerie Typeface. Besides the new and exciting ligatures and swashes, Lingerie XO comes with many alternate, unique, beautiful glyphs to tantalize the eye and ignite the senses. Over 500 ready-made words come ready to lift your design spread and, for the very first time, the ligatures and swashes support a multitude of languages.





XO comes in two swashes styles - Dreamline & Calligraphic. The coquettish simplicity of Fine Line adds finesse and romance to each letter, while the daring impact of Calligraphic will stop you in your tracks. Each style comes with thousands of impressive, unique glyphs.





Lingerie XO is a revelation; it’s the most intoxicating typeface yet. Lovers of innovation and design, fashion houses, graphic designers, brand agencies and luxury brands need to look no further to find their next love. Lingerie XO is about to set your hearts a-flutter and the world on fire!







