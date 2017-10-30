Gosia Herba
Wrocław, Poland
Various illustrations Autumn/2017
Hi!
I'm happy to show you another set of my editorial and personal illustrations.
© GOSIA HERBA 2017
Illustration for "The World Today".  The August-September issue was focused on the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution. Art director: Alexander Ecob. 

Cover illustration for "The World Today".  The August-September issue was focused on the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution. Art director: Alexander Ecob.
Set of cover illustrations for books by Vita Sackville-West. Published by Penguin Random House, Vintage Books series. 
Art director: Rosie Palmer from CMYK Vintage Design. 
Spread illustration for Vanity Fair - On Art - The Picasso Issue, November 2017, Art director: Scott Moore
Personal illustration, self-portrait with swear words. 
Personal illustration; Midnight Ride.
