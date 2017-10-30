Various illustrations Autumn/2017

Hi!
I'm happy to show you another set of my editorial and personal illustrations.
I'm happy to show you another set of my editorial and personal illustrations.
© GOSIA HERBA 2017
Illustration for "The World Today". The August-September issue was focused on the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution. Art director: Alexander Ecob.
Cover illustration for "The World Today". The August-September issue was focused on the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution. Art director: Alexander Ecob.
Set of cover illustrations for books by Vita Sackville-West. Published by Penguin Random House, Vintage Books series.
Art director: Rosie Palmer from CMYK Vintage Design.
Spread illustration for Vanity Fair - On Art - The Picasso Issue, November 2017, Art director: Scott Moore
Personal illustration, self-portrait with swear words.
Personal illustration; Midnight Ride.
Check me on FACEBOOK / ETSY SHOP / TUMBLR / INSTAGRAM
www.gosiaherba.pl
Please be fair and respect the copyrights!
www.gosiaherba.pl
Please be fair and respect the copyrights!
xoxo
Thank You!