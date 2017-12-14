Crytivo













Task Visual Identity

Client Crytivo Games

Year 2017













I've had the great pleasure to make a new visual identity for the company Crytivo. Crytivo is an independent game development studio founded in 2013 by Alex Koshelkov. Crytivo Games aims to deliver gaming experiences that challenge, engross, and offer endless hours of entertainment to gamers across the globe.





The mark is a colorful chameleon which is a symbol that fits well for a creative company. A chameleon do not only shift colors in order to mimic its environment as a measure of camouflage, it also changes colors according to its mood. The shiny mark which contains an array of sparkling mineral tones gives a vibrant, happy feel that suits well for company in the entertainment industry.





The mark is build of two golden spirals. Just like the chameleons tail in nature that tends to curl in a golden ratio.



















