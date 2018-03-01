7up Lemon Lemon

Art Direction: Coup Creative New York





The team from 7up Global in New York approached me and other artists to create a couple of animated Gifs for their new drink Lemon Lemon , to be shown on their social media and everything digital. They were supposed to be done in the artist´s unique style, executed with a color palette defined by the brand and include the product, a bottle or can. The first step was to get familiar with the brand and it´s whole idea about this new sparkling lemonade, the shift to an emotional inner nature, as whole new universe and the drink being a basic reminder to get back to your most real: escape to a natural, more relaxed place. Be with your closest friends, outdoors, under the sun, in the breezy open air! I created three different loops and tried to show natural elements, dancing in rhythm, the arrival of spring, Lemon Lemon being your door to an inner garden, where you enjoy what´s most important:

being outside with friends.



