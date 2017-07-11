Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Live
ILLUSTRATION
Learn from top illustrators & digital painters as they work in Photoshop & Illustrator
Watch now
→
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
atelier olschinsky
Vienna, Austria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
The BirdYard
Art Direction
Branding
Typography
1877
234
15
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
11/7/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
atelier olschinsky
Vienna, Austria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
The BirdYard
Art Direction
Branding
Typography
1877
234
15
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
11/7/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Concept, branding and design for an eatery and bar in Vienna.
Published:
The BirdYard Eatery and Bar, Vienna
Concept, branding, design and font design: Atelier Olschinsky
Murals: SADDO
Architects: Tzou Lubroth Architekten
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
atelier olschinsky
Vienna, Austria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
AO Mono / Free Font
by:
atelier olschinsky
Graphic Design
384
3346
Featured On:
10/29/2017
Deus ex machina
by:
atelier olschinsky
Illustration
1875
19313
Featured On:
9/16/2017
F L O W
by:
atelier olschinsky
Illustration
279
2288
MATOL — A FREE FONT IN 6 STYLES
by:
atelier olschinsky
Graphic Design
447
4125
Featured On:
7/16/2017
Minimal Mono — a free font
by:
atelier olschinsky
Branding
621
4932
Featured On:
6/22/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Concept, branding and design for an eatery and bar in Vienna.
Published:
Credits
atelier olschinsky
Vienna, Austria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
concept
branding
design
Photography
typography
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.