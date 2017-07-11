Live ILLUSTRATION
atelier olschinsky
Vienna, Austria
The BirdYard
    Concept, branding and design for an eatery and bar in Vienna.
The BirdYard Eatery and Bar, Vienna

Concept, branding, design and font design: Atelier Olschinsky

Murals: SADDO

Architects: Tzou Lubroth Architekten
