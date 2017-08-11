Multiple Owners
Marion Luttenberger Graz, Austria
Anna Keville Joyce Buenos Aires, Argentina
Drew Stocker New York, NY, USA
SUBWAY Visual Identity System
7536
1449
65
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    The new campaign includes the Subway sandwich line as well as conceptual food art pieces highlighting Subway ingredients to be used in the system… Read More
    The new campaign includes the Subway sandwich line as well as conceptual food art pieces highlighting Subway ingredients to be used in the system worldwide. Read Less
    Published:
The new Subway Visual Identity System was lead by creative agency Turner Duckworth (NYC) and Creative Director Andy Baron, who brought in Austria-based Photographer and Designer Marion Luttenberger to develop and execute the new visual trajectory of the Subway brand. During 2016, Marion teamed up with with Argentina-based Food Stylist and Creative Director Anna Keville Joyce to bring the project to life - a new whimsical flare, full of tasty, colorful, and eye-catching imagery. 

The new campaign includes the Subway sandwich line as well as conceptual food art pieces highlighting Subway ingredients to be used in the system worldwide. Through teamwork, trail and error, and a genuine sense of curiosity, the crew enjoyed many creative studio days together. 

We hope you enjoy this new take on food and flavors, and the joy of experimentation and discovery.  
Eat fresh. 

Above image not in use by Subway® Restaurants. ​​​​​​​
Above image not in use by Subway® Restaurants. ​​​​​​​
Above image not in use by Subway® Restaurants. ​​​​​​​
Above image not in use by Subway® Restaurants. ​​​​​​​
Above image not in use by Subway® Restaurants. ​​​​​​​
Above image not in use by Subway® Restaurants. 
Above image not in use by Subway® Restaurants. 

GO TEAM!

Creative Director: Andy Baron
Designers and Storytelling Concepts: Drew Stocker, Nicole Jordan
Senior Account Director: Wyeth Slagle, Susie Kang Poteet, Dave Gellert
Head of Client Services: Jordana Roberts Marcus

CLIENT - SUBWAY
Director of Brand Image: Jim Riccio
Marketing Director: Elizabeth Stewart
Operations Specialist: Liz Chapman
Director Creative Services: Sylvie Farrell
Project Manager, R&D: Cindy Kopazna

PHOTOGRAPHY
Storytelling Concepts, Photographer and Image Editing: Marion Luttenberger
Photo Assistant: Stefan Robitsch

FOOD STYLING
Food Stylist Anna Keville Joyce 
Stylist Assistant: Marissa Fisher

PRODUCTION
Producer - Shooting 1: Edward Sturtevant
Producer - Shooting 2: Jessica Gullo 

INTERIOR DESIGN

Thank you.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.