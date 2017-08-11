The new Subway Visual Identity System was lead by creative agency Turner Duckworth (NYC) and Creative Director Andy Baron, who brought in Austria-based Photographer and Designer Marion Luttenberger to develop and execute the new visual trajectory of the Subway brand. During 2016, Marion teamed up with with Argentina-based Food Stylist and Creative Director Anna Keville Joyce to bring the project to life - a new whimsical flare, full of tasty, colorful, and eye-catching imagery.
The new campaign includes the Subway sandwich line as well as conceptual food art pieces highlighting Subway ingredients to be used in the system worldwide. Through teamwork, trail and error, and a genuine sense of curiosity, the crew enjoyed many creative studio days together.
We hope you enjoy this new take on food and flavors, and the joy of experimentation and discovery.
Eat fresh.
Above image not in use by Subway® Restaurants.
GO TEAM!
AGENCY - TURNER DUCKWORTH
Creative Director: Andy Baron
Designers and Storytelling Concepts: Drew Stocker, Nicole Jordan
Senior Account Director: Wyeth Slagle, Susie Kang Poteet, Dave Gellert
Head of Client Services: Jordana Roberts Marcus
CLIENT - SUBWAY
Director of Brand Image: Jim Riccio
Marketing Director: Elizabeth Stewart
Operations Specialist: Liz Chapman
Director Creative Services: Sylvie Farrell
Project Manager, R&D: Cindy Kopazna
PHOTOGRAPHY
Storytelling Concepts, Photographer and Image Editing: Marion Luttenberger
Photo Assistant: Stefan Robitsch
FOOD STYLING
Food Stylist Anna Keville Joyce
Stylist Assistant: Marissa Fisher
PRODUCTION
Producer - Shooting 1: Edward Sturtevant
Producer - Shooting 2: Jessica Gullo
INTERIOR DESIGN
Thank you.
