Himmel & Havn
Himmel & Havn offers fine dining at the end of a fishing pier in Ballstad, Lofoten. The building housing the restaurant was in use for commercial fishing as late as 1986, so the place has a lot of history and personality. The restaurant offers a modern take on traditional Norwegian cuisine, using high-quality local produce in their dishes. The restaurant also has an eclectic collection of silverware and furniture, so we decided to tone down the visual identity to make as much room for the unique surroundings and the experience as possible. To show the long history of their location, the identity also takes use of found photography from Kanstadsamlingen (The Kanstad collection).
