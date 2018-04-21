ECOALF. DIGITAL PRODUCT





Ecoalf is a fashion and lifestyle brand using breakthrough technology to create clothing and accessories made entirely from recycled materials, but with the same quality, design and technical properties as the best non-recycled products.





In 2015, the creation of the Ecoalf Foundation and the launch of the Upcycling the Oceans project set the basis for an increased commitment and thus the need to communicate the next step of the brand vision: that there is no need to use our world’s natural resources in a careless way, and that we can actually do something about it.



