ECOALF. DIGITAL PRODUCT
Ecoalf is a fashion and lifestyle brand using breakthrough technology to create clothing and accessories made entirely from recycled materials, but with the same quality, design and technical properties as the best non-recycled products.
In 2015, the creation of the Ecoalf Foundation and the launch of the Upcycling the Oceans project set the basis for an increased commitment and thus the need to communicate the next step of the brand vision: that there is no need to use our world’s natural resources in a careless way, and that we can actually do something about it.
They came to Erretres with a clear objective to redesign their website with a stronger and more humane narrative. They wanted us to help them to translate real world experiences onto their digital environment, and clearly state that Ecoalf is all about innovation, activism, social and environmental commitment, and beautiful high quality fashion products.
OVERALL EXPERIENCE
The content, structure, navigation, visual design and interactivity of ECOALF’s corporate site works around the concept of commitment as does the brand itself. The challenge was to transfer real life experiences to the digital context, and thus, we worked alongside the ECOALF team, in order to understand their processes and to dig deep into their powerful promise: sustainable fashion.
CONTENT
Content is focused on presenting ECOALF’s knowledge and its tribe-style. The company has a clear promise for its customers: becoming part of the sustainable solution, and have developed the tools to do it, by creating their own textiles from rubbish.
We suggested creating original content for the site: a manifesto, a curated news feed, a infographics about their textile making processes, and a front-paged feature about their ECOALF Foundation projects about Upcycling the Oceans. We also reorganized and rewrote the FAQ section after listening to the target audiences’ opinions.
STRUCTURE AND NAVIGATION
We organized content around three main actions: discover, know and join. Discover the latest news and the history of ECOALF; know how ECOALF works towards sustainability, and join the tribe by acquiring sustainable fashion.
We wanted the user to understand the whole idea straight from the beginning so they would be able to easily find and connect distinct pieces of information. When landing on the site you can either discover ECOALF via “About Us”, get to know their commitment on the “Sustainability” and join the tribe by clicking “Shop” or singing up for upcoming events.
INTERACTIVITY
A more humane experience and lifestyle can be seen throughout the company so ECOALF frequently converses with the community. The company also has an intense agenda of events in its flagship stores which are a powerful way of share its manifesto and attract new tribe members. Joining brand events or shopping are crucial user journies ends and so we designed easy and straightforward processes to ensure that this happen.
We also placed a search button to ease in the discovery of specific information.
Joining the brand is the final action in which the user is actually embracing the brand, so we built a quick and easy way to converse with ECOALF and solve any doubts achieved by creating visible help and FAQ links as both icons and buttons.
