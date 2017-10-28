Benoit Lapray
Paris, France
When the night falls
Published:
When the night falls
This photographic series was made in Paris and shows the banks of the Seine during the last great flood of June 2016. These same places were re-photographed a year later showing the usual water level in this season.
These "before / after" show the impact that a climate disruption can have on familiar places, and force us to continue our reflection on the implementation of important changes in our way of life so that the future does not immerse humanity in a dark night without tomorrow...


Cette série photographique a été réalisée à Paris et montre les bords de Seine pendant la dernière grande crue de Juin 2016. Ces même lieux ont été re-photographiés un an plus tard montrant le niveau de l'eau habituel en cette saison.
Ces "avant / après" montrent l'impact qu'un dérèglement climatique peut avoir sur des lieux qui nous sont familiers, et nous forcent à poursuivre notre réflexion sur à la mise en oeuvre de changements importants dans nos modes de vies pour que le futur ne plonge pas l'humanité dans une nuit sombre sans lendemain...


When the night falls © Benoit Lapray (2016-2017)
