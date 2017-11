About

These illustrations are based on houses (and technically one office building) here in Salt Lake City. I have always loved the look of homes and buildings like these, and since I've been having fun drawing architecture lately, I thought I'd illustrate a few local sites (with a little artistic liberty of course). Read Less

Published: