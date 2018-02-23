Multiple Owners
Robbert Schefman Venlo, Netherlands
Ronald Gijezen Maastricht, Netherlands
Rob Smittenaar Roermond, Netherlands
Nectar - 3D Printing
    Nectar is a Dutch startup aiming to revolutionize 3D printing in the fields of usability, versatility and safety. A ‘magic box’ that easily turns your ideas into tangible things’. That was what we thought 3D Printing was when we first heard about it. A nice vision, but far from the truth, so we discovered. We started Nectar because we wanted this to be a truthful association for 3D Printers. Our 3D Printers. This vision is at the heart of everything we imagine, design and develop. A brand that is synonymous with simple and reliable tools that take the boundaries out of your creative process. Nectar is an Arnhem, Netherlands based 3D Printing start up making the Nectar One. The Nectar One has been designed from the ground up to be a 3D Printer for the enterprise. Exo Ape worked closely with the Nectar design team to design and develop the 3d printer's web interface and experience website. Photography: Studio Hands Read Less
