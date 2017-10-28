"WIELCY ODKRYWCY" book illustrations

About

Book illustrations for "Wielcy Odkrywcy" (The Great Explorers) for Wydawnictwo Dwukropek, printed in Poland. Book ford kids and adults : - ) Photographs by my sister, Alicja Banach (thank you! sis) Written text by Marcin Jamkowski. Read Less

