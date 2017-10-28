Patrick Sluiter
Manhattan, NY, USA
GIPHY Commission
2281
391
24
    10 animations that were commissioned by GIPHY for their Time_Frame gallery showing in New York. These animations were later displayed in Virtual … Read More
    10 animations that were commissioned by GIPHY for their Time_Frame gallery showing in New York. These animations were later displayed in Virtual Reality and showcasing the adaptability of GIFs in an evolving digital age. Read Less
