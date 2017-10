About

A series of illustrations sculpted using only Babybel wax for the campaign 'Keep Unwrapping' - Agency: Leo Burnett Beirut, Lebanon - Chief Crea… Read More

A series of illustrations sculpted using only Babybel wax for the campaign 'Keep Unwrapping' - Agency: Leo Burnett Beirut, Lebanon - Chief Creative Officer: Bechara Mouzannar - Regional Executive Creative Directors: Andrè Nassar, Malek Ghorayeb - Creative Director: Bruno Bomediano - Senior Art Director: Valerio Mangiafico - Senior Copywriter: Matteo Maggiore - Illustrator Artist: Gianluca Maruotti Read Less

Published: