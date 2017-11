About

This series was created by punching out 1/2” and 1” squares from found photographs and arranging them in grids. The piece Chronicle: Passing (107 Per Minute) is composed of 107 faces to represent the 107 people in the world that die every minute. Chronicle: Passing (6,393 Per Hour) is likewise made up 6,393 faces. Read Less

