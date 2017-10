About

Echoes explores the struggle to retain a lucid remembrance of lost loved ones. This series uses found photographs of people next to water in which the figures have been removed and the images have been inverted. The subject becomes the reflection of the subject; the physical becomes the spiritual; the sky becomes the water, a symbol for transformation and change of state. What remains is an imperfect, distorted and elusive memory. Read Less

