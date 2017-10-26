Mr. Kat & Friends Feat. Abraham Lule

🎙 Abraham Lule and Jaime (Mr. Kat & Friends) met for the first time at the awesome Cutout Fest in Queretaro, México. Jaime was impressed by the CutoutFest lettering Lule created and was excited to get to know the man behind the letters. Lule had always wanted to turn his lettering to 3d. And so the collab began!
Animations
🤜🤛
😺 Jaime: The idea for this project was to create a set of words or sentences that would express different types of motivational feelings. Lule would decide what to write and share his concept with me. I would then adapt it to my set of characters and unify Lule's handmade lettering with Mr. Kat & Friends' personalities and 3d style.
👀✍ Lule: Part of the collaboration was also the challenge of translating my hand lettering into 3D without
loosing the feeling of something crafted, I think 3D artwork can be also crafted and Jaime took it
really into the next level.
😺 Jaime: I've always wanted to mix my characters with a stylized lettering and see what the outcome would be. This one below is one of my favourites of the pack.
👀✍ Lule: Be Nice is one of my favorites! humanizing the lettering was one of the exercises in here.
😺 Jaime: Just like The Enlightenment of Cosmic Panda and Vanilla's Cupcake Quest, the goal was to present this project at my OFFF presentation in Barcelona. I asked Lule if he could prepare a "Hola Barcelona" that would open my show! This animation was accompanied by a fun music that would help set the tone of the talk from the start.
👀✍ Lule: When I was in my last year of Uni all what I was listening to was commencement speeches, Ted
talks and motivational conferences, one one them was from Jhonny Cupcakes, and what really
sticked in my mind it was the fact that he gifted the audience with mints, just to show the point
that regardless of how talented, skillful or beautiful you are, if you don't have good breath people
will find very hard to deal and work with you.
👀✍ Lule: During the talk I was giving at the Cutoutfest, I showed a couple of quotes that resonate with
Jaime, that proves the point that there's something powerful in the right use of words and the
right selection of typography. This project holds a serie of quotes that I've compiled during the
years that I find useful or motivational.
👀✍ Lule: Since my work is primarily hand-made, I always wanted to see my letters in a 3D
environment, I was totally flattered with the fact that Jaime wanted to use my letters and take
them into 3D along with his characters. I see this project as a gift!
👀✍ Lule: Part of the collaboration was also the challenge of translating my hand lettering into 3D without
loosing the feeling of something crafted, I think 3D artwork can be also crafted and Jaime took it
really into the next level.
Behind the scenes 👀
👀 Sketches
👀✍ Lule: In my hand writing practice I've found very difficult to find what to say, I also tell my self: If you
Thanks!
Thank You!