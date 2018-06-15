CHART – RELVAOKELLERMANN x COR SITZMÖBEL
New zone formation – the room divider system Chart. Basically, a new generic name is needed for the furniture design “Chart”. We use it to form functional zones instead of limiting or separating the space with barriers.
Our life and work are mobile, taking place at flexible times and flexible locations, in a team or alone, in the company or at home. In developing a room divider that creates such functional zones and takes the need for privacy into account, we came up with a multifunctional, highly aesthetic solution. “Chart is neither a wall, nor a shelf, nor a room divider. It stays in the background while serving as a backdrop for varied and situational use. Seen from a planning point of view, we have designed an individualised system whose constants consist of two offset, upholstered, adjustable partitions. The resulting space between them creates volume, and the outer surfaces can be individually configured from both sides. Heights of 212/212 cm serve only for wardrobe solutions. In principle, a high and a low wall element (212/127 cm) or two low elements (127/127 cm) are combined: This creates homely islands that preserve transparency and avoid sight barriers.
A real COR type
Chart is the first room divider to be produced by COR. That is why we as designers concerned ourselves extensively with the special production possibilities of the manufactory. The processing quality of wood, fabrics and upholstery, but above all the possibility of individualising each basic design in terms of type and requirements, were what stimulated their design work for the COR Lab. This was not without consequences for the new room divider. Constructional components such as its solid wooden frames can be adapted to the most varied requirements in the contract sector. The lightweight partition walls are filled with a paper honeycomb material, while fine perforations provide good room acoustics. Each wall surface is “dressed” in a textile upholstery cover. Fixed screw connections on the floor are optional, with stability and load-bearing capacity being derived primarily from a simple and ingenious design principle: The shelving surfaces screwed into the spaces between them give the wooden frame stability. Adjustable plastic feet on the undersides provide additional support and level out any unevenness. The upholstery covers, on the other hand, are invisibly drawn in and fastened to the wall ends. This is made possible by the COR groove, a patent that the manufacturer employs in many items of its seating furniture.
