CHART – RELVAOKELLERMANN x COR SITZMÖBEL

A real COR type



Chart is the first room divider to be produced by COR. That is why we as designers concerned ourselves extensively with the special production possibilities of the manufactory. The processing quality of wood, fabrics and upholstery, but above all the possibility of individualising each basic design in terms of type and requirements, were what stimulated their design work for the COR Lab. This was not without consequences for the new room divider. Constructional components such as its solid wooden frames can be adapted to the most varied requirements in the contract sector. The lightweight partition walls are filled with a paper honeycomb material, while fine perforations provide good room acoustics. Each wall surface is “dressed” in a textile upholstery cover. Fixed screw connections on the floor are optional, with stability and load-bearing capacity being derived primarily from a simple and ingenious design principle: The shelving surfaces screwed into the spaces between them give the wooden frame stability. Adjustable plastic feet on the undersides provide additional support and level out any unevenness. The upholstery covers, on the other hand, are invisibly drawn in and fastened to the wall ends. This is made possible by the COR groove, a patent that the manufacturer employs in many items of its seating furniture.

