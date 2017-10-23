Illustrated book "Ten Days That Shook the World "

About

Ten Days That Shook the World (1919) is a book by the American journalist and socialist John Reed about the October Revolution in Russia in 1917, which Reed experienced firsthand. A new illustrated edition by Nordica Libros & Capitan Swing. Read Less

