Fernando Vicente
Madrid, Spain
Message
Message
Illustrated book "Ten Days That Shook the World "
2193
207
23
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Fernando Vicente
Madrid, Spain
Message
Message
Illustrated book "Ten Days That Shook the World "
2193
207
23
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

  • About

    About

    Ten Days That Shook the World (1919) is a book by the American journalist and socialist John Reed about the October Revolution in Russia in 1917,… Read More
    Ten Days That Shook the World (1919) is a book by the American journalist and socialist John Reed about the October Revolution in Russia in 1917, which Reed experienced firsthand. A new illustrated edition by Nordica Libros & Capitan Swing. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.